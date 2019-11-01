BJD drive extended by 3 weeks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday extended its membership drive by three weeks to achieve the target of enrolment of 50 lakh new members.The decision was taken by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a review meeting of district observers and presidents held at the party headquarters here. The Chief Minister asked the party observers and presidents to intensify membership drive in nearly 20 Assembly constituencies where enrolment lagged behind.

The Chief Minister had launched the drive on September 2 with a target that at least 50 lakh new members come in its fold by October-end. However, because of the festive season and by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency, the membership drive had taken a backseat. The BJD, which currently has 47 lakh members, aims at increasing the number to at least one crore through the drive.

Meanwhile, Jansampark Abhijan of the ruling BJD came to an end on Thursday with the Chief Minister addressing party workers and leaders at a function held at Salia Sahi under Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency. He asked the party workers to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi to set an example before the people.

The Chief Minister said besides social work, all workers should try to be a part of the process for building a prosperous Odisha in a transparent way and create awareness about environmental protection among the people. He said the workers should create awareness about blood donation, participate in tree plantation and extend a helping hand to Odias in distress outside the State.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar North Sushant Rout and former Minister Sanjay Dasburma were present.