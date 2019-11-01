Home States Odisha

J-PAL-Odisha pact to boost policy impact

Official sources said the policy dialogues will be on malnutrition, women’s empowerment, distress migration, health worker performance and improving agricultural productivity.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

MoU being signed between Odisha Government and J-PAL in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), South Asia, to engage in a strategic evidence-based approach to policy making to maximise impact on anti-poverty programmes of the State across a wide range of sectors.

Odisha Government is the first State in the country to have entered into partnership with J-PAL after its founder and co-founder Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo got the Nobel prize for Economics this year for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

J-PAL South Asia will provide Odisha Government technical assistance under this partnership for scaling up evidence-backed programmes to improve development outcomes in the State. Commensurate with the 5T programme of the State Government, the partnership aims at bringing partnership in the lives of people through research-based intervention policy formulation.

The MoU was signed by Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra on behalf of the Odisha Government and Executive Director of J-PAL, South Asia, Shobhini Mukerji at a function at Kharavel Bhavan officiated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister has been focusing on transformation of Odisha through timely application of transparency, teamwork and technology. Official sources said this programme partnership has all the components of the 5T with on-field application.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that this partnership will result in actualising Team Odisha’s efforts to transform the State by addressing growing aspirations. The partnership establishes an overarching collaboration between J-PAL, South Asia, and the Odisha Government under which J-PAL will work with several departments, including, but not limited to, Labour, Education, Health and Women and Child Development, to conduct policy relevant randomised evaluations of new anti-poverty and development programmes.

Additionally, a diagnostic exercise and subsequent workshops will be conducted to build State capacity in the area of monitoring and evaluation. J-PAL, South Asia and the Odisha Government will conduct an annual policy dialogue to identify the Government’s top policy priorities, conduct discussions to share evidence and jointly come up with innovative solutions that can be field tested through rigorous randomised evaluations.

Official sources said the policy dialogues will be on malnutrition, women’s empowerment, distress migration, health worker performance and improving agricultural productivity. “J-PAL, South Asia, is very excited to enter into collaboration with Odisha Government which has been focusing on transforming outcomes and improving efficiency through a number of different initiatives,” Mukerji said.

Members of the council of ministers, Chairman of the Odisha School Development Authority Subroto Bagchi, Chairperson of Mo School Susmita Bagchi, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, agriculture production commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra and senior officials attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp