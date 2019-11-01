Lifer for 10 in murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, IV, here convicted 10 persons in a murder case and awarded life imprisonment to them. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on each convict failing which they will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of six months for the offence under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2012, when the deceased, Sandeep Kumar Nanda, and his friends Debasis Kar and Loknath Pradhan were attacked by Ashok Kumar Baut and his associates at Kalinga Nagar over a past enmity. Sandeep was rushed to the Capital Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in the city but he succumbed, while his two friends sustained injuries.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Satya Ranjan Pradhan pronounced the verdict. During trial, about 18 witnesses and 26 documents were examined by the court,” Additional Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar Barik said. The statements of Sandeep’s friends Debasis and Loknath played an important role in securing the conviction of the accused.

The nine other accused are identified as Ashish Kumar Behera, Sailendra Samantray, Sunil Kumar Samantray, Ghanshyam Baut, Pravat Ranjan Behera, Trilochan Behera, Chhabindra Behera, Prakash Chandra Behera and Bishnu Prasad Behera.

All the accused are natives of Ghatikia under Khandagiri police limits.The investigating officer of the case Dayanidhi Nayak, who was posted as sub-inspector at Khandagiri police station in 2012, had investigated the case and filed the chargesheet in the court.