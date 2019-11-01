Home States Odisha

Lifer for 10 in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, IV, here convicted 10 persons in a murder case and awarded life imprisonment to them.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, IV, here convicted 10 persons in a murder case and awarded life imprisonment to them. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on each convict failing which they will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of six months for the offence under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2012, when the deceased, Sandeep Kumar Nanda, and his friends Debasis Kar and Loknath Pradhan were attacked by Ashok Kumar Baut and his associates at Kalinga Nagar over a past enmity. Sandeep was rushed to the Capital Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in the city but he succumbed, while his two friends sustained injuries.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Satya Ranjan Pradhan pronounced the verdict. During trial, about 18 witnesses and 26 documents were examined by the court,” Additional Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar Barik said. The statements of Sandeep’s friends Debasis and Loknath played an important role in securing the conviction of the accused.

The nine other accused are identified as Ashish Kumar Behera, Sailendra Samantray, Sunil Kumar Samantray, Ghanshyam Baut, Pravat Ranjan Behera, Trilochan Behera, Chhabindra Behera, Prakash Chandra Behera and Bishnu Prasad Behera.

All the accused are natives of Ghatikia under Khandagiri police limits.The investigating officer of the case Dayanidhi Nayak, who was posted as sub-inspector at Khandagiri police station in 2012, had investigated the case and filed the chargesheet in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp