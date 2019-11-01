Mega trade fair from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 16th Home and Decor Exhibition by CREDAI and the 16th India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) in association with Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry will begin here at Janata Maidan from Friday.

The opening ceremony of both the fairs will be held on Saturday. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena and MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout will attend the event.

The exhibition will display latest house building projects, interiors, building materials, housing finance and allied industries, and provide an opportunity to interact with the customers and understand their needs. The organisers of the fair are CREDAI, Bhubaneswar, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and GS Marketing Associates.

“Given Bhubaneswar’s status as a fast emerging market in eastern India, this mega event will provide tremendous business opportunities,” an IIMTF official said.

This year’s IIMTF partner countries are Thailand and Bangladesh while partner States are Karnataka and West Bengal. The fairs will conclude on November 11.