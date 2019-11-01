ORMAS scripts success in skill development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Skill development is set to be the defining element in the State’s growth trajectory for which the relationship between education, employment and skills needs to be re-defined, opined Minister for Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena.

Inaugurating the CxO Conclave-2019 organised by ORMAS here on Wednesday, Jena said the marketing society has successfully trained more than 1.6 lakh rural youths along with a placement record for more than 1.2 lakh candidates.

“ORMAS has been awarded as the best performing agency in the country for two consecutive years under the leadership of our able officers. I hope the record will be maintained in the years to come. This can happen only if we equip our youth with skills that are required to meet the demands of our rapidly growing economy,” he said. The Minister said it is the collective responsibility of Government, private sector and development partners to design and implement practical programmes to generate decent employment and reduce poverty.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh said one of the key interventions included establishment of three migration support centres, the highest by any State Rural Livelihood Mission in placement provided to alumni of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

“It is vital to develop a robust feedback mechanism where we are able to understand the industry’s perspective about our candidates. It will also help in incorporating the suggestions to further improve the quality of training with a holistic approach,” he added.CEO of ORMAS Smruti Ranjan Pradhan also spoke.