Plain-clothed cops nab RTO agent

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: Plain-clothed policemen, led by Nayagarh SP Sashi Bhusan Sathpathy, nabbed a middleman near the district Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday.A cash of `50,000 and transport-related documents were seized from him. “On a tip off about middlemen resuming their business near the RTO, we conducted a surprise raid in plainclothes and arrested the agent,” Sathpathy said.The SP said such raids will continue in the coming days.