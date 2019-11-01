Home States Odisha

Six get life term in sorcery killing

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Six persons were sentenced to life imprisonment along with fine of `10,000 each for the murder of six members of a family on suspicion of practising sorcery in Lahanda village of Joda block.
Besides, a woman was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment along with fine of `5,000 for her involvement in the crime. The judgment was passed by Additional District Judge, Champua on Thursday. Sources said the incident occurred on July 13, 2015 when the seven convicted persons killed six members of Gura Munda’s family suspecting them of practising sorcery.

As many as 24 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the hearings. On the basis of their statements, evidence adduced by the prosecution, medical reports and statements of investigations, Mana Munda, Bagun Munda, Uma Munda, Tumba Munda, Ratna Munda and Iswar Munda were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Besides, the woman, Pandiri Munda, was sentenced to three and a half years in the same case under provisions of Orissa Prevention of Witch Hunting Act.

