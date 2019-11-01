Speed up hospital work: Naba Das

By Express News Service

PURI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday directed the departments concerned to expedite the work for construction of a hospital on the campus of Sri Jagannath Medical College. During a meeting to review the progress of the project here, Das said steps should be taken to ensure that the work is completed within two years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had released an additional `25 crore for construction of the hospital on the medical college campus.

The Minister directed the Energy department to supply 132 KV power and instal a transformer of adequate capacity for uninterrupted supply of power to the medical college at the earliest. He said the college would begin functioning from 2020-21 academic session and initially 100 students would be admitted to the institution.

The college building, students’ hostel, staff quarters and administrative block have already been constructed at a cost of `250 crore on 25-acre land provided by SJTA in Samagara.