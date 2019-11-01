US Consul General visits Milk Mantra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of officials led by US Consul General, Hyderabad, Joel Reifman visited Milk Mantra.They discussed about the impact Milk Mantra has created on over a quarter of a million lives through its responsible business model which includes the Digital Financial Service (DFS) that ensures a transparent and direct payment system for its farmers.

A senior management team led by Milk Mantra Founder and MD Srikumar Misra presented before the delegation the entire value chain based on transparency, purity and innovation laid on the bedrock of collecting pure milk through its ethical milk sourcing programme with over 60,000 farmers.

Misra described how the initiative aims at creating a digitally-enabled rural financial ecosystem to ensure farmers’ earning without interference of any middleman. Reifman also interacted with four women farmers who have been a part of Milk Mantra and some of whose income level have increased by up to 70 per cent.

He was accompanied by Political and Economic Chief Kristen Loeher, Cultural Affairs Advisor Salil Kader and Economic Specialist Siba Tripathy.