Youth rapes girlfriend with 2 others, detained

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend along with two others at Kuanrmunda area within Birmitrapur police limits of Sundargarh district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night but came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint in this regard with Birmitrapur police station. After preliminary inquiry on Thursday the accused were detained by police for questioning.

Reports said the prime accused had asked his girlfriend to meet him near a forest in Kuanrmunda. She arrived at the spot along with a friend. While the prime accused and his girlfriend were talking, the other two youths reached the spot. The three forcibly took both girls to the forest.

While the other girl managed to escape, the main accused’s girlfriend was allegedly raped repeatedly through the night by the three. After committing the crime, they abandoned the victim in the forest and escaped. The victim somehow reached her house the next morning and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra said the three accused have been detained for interrogation in the case. She said two of them had physically committed the crime. She said further investigation is on following which they would be arrested.