BJP demands quality healthcare in hospitals

They also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik to Additional District Magistrate, Sambalpur Lingraj Panda.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: BJP workers gheraoed the district collectorate here on Friday demanding quality healthcare in all Government hospitals functioning in Sambalpur including VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

The agitators demanded that the vacant posts of doctor and paramedical staff in VIMSAR, district headquarters hospital, sub divisional hospitals at Kuchinda and Rairakhol besides the community and primary health centres of the district dhould be filled up immediately.

This apart, all types of medicines should be provided to patients under the Niramaya scheme. Requisite medical equipment, number of ambulances and hearse vans should also be made available in all the Government-run hospitals, they said.

The BJP workers further demanded a proper inquiry into the alleged violation of protocols during surgery on an HIV positive patient in the Dental OPD of VIMSAR. They also sought an impartial probe into the video which showed doctors and medical students forcing a youth to hold his ears and touch the feet of an assistant professor of Neurosurgery department of VIMSAR.

Rengali MLA of BJP Nauri Naik said VIMSAR is the lifeline of Western Odisha and people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also depend on it. However, the BJD Government has failed to provide quality health care to patients visiting VIMSAR.

The tertiary health care centre is functioning without adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff, he said.  

Among others, president of Sambalpur Zilla Parishad Radheshyam Barik and former Kuchinda MLA Rabinarayan Naik were present.

