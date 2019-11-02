Home States Odisha

Cong rebels make volte-face, meet Niranjan

However, many of them made a volte face on Friday and met Niranjan to discuss issues affecting the growth of Congress in Odisha.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress factional fight in Odisha took a new turn on Friday as many of those who wanted Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik removed, met him at his residence in a bid to patch up with him.

Several dissident leaders, who met Niranjan, maintained that they were not against the OPCC president, but wanted a youth leader to take over the reins of the party in Odisha from him. “As Niranjan is an interim president, we wanted his successor to be a youth leader,” a dissident leader said after meeting the OPCC president.

A section of the Congress leaders and workers, had in a meeting in the Capital city, wanted Niranjan removed as OPCC president as the party had slumped to the third position in the 2019 Assembly elections and its candidate lost deposit in the by-election to  Bijepur Assembly constituency. The dissidents had projected party’s Cuttack city MLA Mohammed Moquim to take over from Niranjan.

Niranjan had resigned as OPCC president soon after the 2019 Assembly elections following the party’s miserable performance. However, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) did not take any decision on his resignation and asked him to continue till alternative arrangements are made. Meanwhile, the OPCC has launched the process for restructuring the party organisation in Odisha and deputed observers to all districts to interact with party workers as well as common people to find out the reasons behind the party’s continuous downslide in the State.

However, Niranjan dismissed the dissident activities in Odisha by describing it as an old disease. He, however, said, “We are like family members. This is an internal affair of our party. The people, who were assembled yesterday against me, are youngsters. They are working for the party for long. As the situation of Congress is not so good in the State, it is very natural that they should be worried.”

