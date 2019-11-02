Home States Odisha

HC Bar calls off strike, to resume work from Nov 4

OHCBA member lawyers had been abstaining from courts since Oct 14

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:05 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) has decided to suspend the agitation and resume court work from Monday. The decision was taken at OHCBA’s general body meeting held here on Friday.

OHCBA member lawyers had been abstaining from courts since October 14. They were protesting against the Supreme Court collegium’s October 3 resolution on recommendation for appointment of judges to the Orissa High Court.

The Bar had also been demanding filling up of the vacant posts of High Court  judges by elevating only the lawyers who are practicing in the High Court.

OHCBA president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said, “In considering the request of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the majority opinion of the senior advocates and the Action Committee members and further taking into consideration the assurance of the Union Law Minister to look into our grievances and demands, the association resolves to suspend the ‘abstaining from court work’ and resume court work in the interest of the litigant public while continuing its struggle for protecting the interest of lawyer members.”

“We will also continue raising our voice against unfair and arbitrary action of the authorities undermining the dignity and independence of judiciary in appropriate forums,” he said.

The Supreme Court collegium’s October 3 resolution had remitted the files of six lawyers and three judicial officers while recommending the elevation of Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court and a District and Sessions Judge as judges of the Orissa High Court from among 12 names forwarded by the Orissa High Court Collegium. The candidature of one advocate was deferred for the moment.

A day after the strike was launched, a full bench of the High Court had suo motu initiated contempt proceeding on October 15 and issued show cause notice to president and secretary of OHCBA. On October 21, the 14-judge bench had granted the association time till November 4 to reply to the notice. Subsequently, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the association president on October 24 and asked him to be present in person when a case related to the situation arising due to abstention of court work by the lawyers is taken up next on November 8.

Pressure had further mounted on OHCBA when the BCI issued a direction to it on October 26 to call off its agitation and resume work.

