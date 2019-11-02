Home States Odisha

New Vig Division to come up in Rourkela: CM

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Vigilance IG PS Ranpise, and other senior police officers were also present.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the State Government is taking a number of steps to strengthen the Vigilance Department to enable it to discharge its duty more professionally.

A new Vigilance Division in Rourkela has been approved. The State Vigilance Academy in Bhubaneswar to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Vigilance officers is shaping up well, Naveen said at the closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week here.

“All of us are aware that transparency figures at the top of 5Ts initiative undertaken by our Government with a view to achieve transformational goals in governance and ensure better delivery of public goods and services to the people,” Naveen said.

Stating that corruption undermines growth and good governance, the Chief Minister said, “We have adopted a zero tolerance approach to corruption so that basic public services are available to the people at the grassroots level in a fair and transparent manner, and the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes reach the needy. With proactive steps like Mo Sarkar, we are also trying to empower people.”
Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi said the new Vigilance Division in Rourkela will be bifurcated from Sambalpur Division so that the outreach of the department can be extended to provide better services.
He also informed that 16 professional training courses have already been conducted at the State Vigilance Academy.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Vigilance IG PS Ranpise, and other senior police officers were also present.

Vigilance has registered 250 criminal cases against 418 persons, including 34 Class - I officers, 24 Class - II officers, 235 Class - III employees, five Class - IV employees, 28 other public servants and 92 private persons between January and October 31 this year. Similarly, 114 trap cases were registered against 120 public servants and two private persons for demanding and accepting bribe, while 84 cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 213 persons, including 148 public servants.
During the period, the anti-corruption agency arrested 159 persons, three public servants and eight private persons. Vigilance disposed of 118 cases and filed chargesheets in 112 cases. Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme ‘Integrity - A Way of Life’ was observed across the State between October 28 and November 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp