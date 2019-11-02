New Vig Division to come up in Rourkela: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the State Government is taking a number of steps to strengthen the Vigilance Department to enable it to discharge its duty more professionally.

A new Vigilance Division in Rourkela has been approved. The State Vigilance Academy in Bhubaneswar to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Vigilance officers is shaping up well, Naveen said at the closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week here.

“All of us are aware that transparency figures at the top of 5Ts initiative undertaken by our Government with a view to achieve transformational goals in governance and ensure better delivery of public goods and services to the people,” Naveen said.

Stating that corruption undermines growth and good governance, the Chief Minister said, “We have adopted a zero tolerance approach to corruption so that basic public services are available to the people at the grassroots level in a fair and transparent manner, and the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes reach the needy. With proactive steps like Mo Sarkar, we are also trying to empower people.”

Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi said the new Vigilance Division in Rourkela will be bifurcated from Sambalpur Division so that the outreach of the department can be extended to provide better services.

He also informed that 16 professional training courses have already been conducted at the State Vigilance Academy.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Vigilance IG PS Ranpise, and other senior police officers were also present.

Vigilance has registered 250 criminal cases against 418 persons, including 34 Class - I officers, 24 Class - II officers, 235 Class - III employees, five Class - IV employees, 28 other public servants and 92 private persons between January and October 31 this year. Similarly, 114 trap cases were registered against 120 public servants and two private persons for demanding and accepting bribe, while 84 cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 213 persons, including 148 public servants.

During the period, the anti-corruption agency arrested 159 persons, three public servants and eight private persons. Vigilance disposed of 118 cases and filed chargesheets in 112 cases. Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme ‘Integrity - A Way of Life’ was observed across the State between October 28 and November 2.