No residential norm for DL

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda on Friday issued a circular instructing Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) not to debar any person from getting Learners’ Licence, Driving Licence and registration of motor vehicles on the ground that he is not residing within jurisdiction of the respective RTOs.

“There is doubt among some RTOs that the applicant is required to produce address proof to the effect that he is residing within the jurisdiction of concerned RTO. Such concept of RTO is wrong and is contrary to statutory provisions,” said the circular.

The restriction prevailing prior to September 1, 2019 that the applicant must file document showing proof of residence that he/she resides within jurisdiction of respective Licensing Authority has been dispensed with. As per the amended provision of Section 8 and Section 40 of MV Act, 1988, the applicant is required to file document showing proof of residence that he/she is residing or has place of business in Odisha, the circular clarified.

Similarly, Section 40 of MV Act, 1988 has been amended to facilitate owner of a motor vehicle to resister his/her vehicle with any Registering Authority in the State where he/she resides or has a place of business.
Consequent upon amendment to Section 40 of the said Act, any person can reserve notified registration number under Rule 14 of OMV Rule, 1993 under any Registering Authority across the State irrespective of place of residence.

However, assignment of registration number of Odisha will be made in the office of the Registering Authority concerned only where the registration number is so reserved, the circular stated.

