Once dreaded Maoists, now successful food vendors

The hands which once wielded guns and killed innocents are now serving tea and savouries to people.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The hands which once wielded guns and killed innocents are now serving tea and savouries to people.After rejoining the society, three former Maoists Bhima Madhi alias Rishi, his wife Nangi Madhi and Rama Madkami alias Dinesh have started their small joint business on the outskirts of Malkangiri town.

They have brought in a revolution of sorts in the tribal-dominated area by opening a tea and snacks stall at MV-2 with the financial assistance provided to them after their surrender under the rehabilitation policy.  The trio sells tea and hot savouries in the morning and switch to fast food in the evening.
Rishi, a son of daily wagers based in Kuruba of Padia block, joined Maoists in 2007 when a group of Naxals reached the village and asked one member of each family to join their outfit. Influenced by Maoist commander Sukhdev, he joined the banned outfit, said Rishi.

Over a period of time, he was promoted to higher ranks and soon, wanted by the police in more than 10 cases. By 2014, when Rishi surrendered before the police, he had `4 lakh bounty on his head.
His transformation came after the 2013 Silakota encounter between security forces and Maoists where 13 Naxals were killed. “I had a narrow escape in the gunfight. I realised that this dangerous and meaningless life was not for me,” said Rishi.

During this time, Nangi too had surrendered. She was part of ‘Gananatya Sangha’ which went from one village to the another to spread the message of Maoists through dance and music. After she gave up arms, she fell in love with Rishi and married him with the help of police.

The couple now has two kids. “With a portion of the `4 lakh financial aid that we received from the Government, we built a house for us. The rest was used in the snacks stall,” said Nangi.
Similarly, Dinesh had joined the banned outfit in 2007 and was the guerilla team commander. He quit the Red brigade along with his Maoist wife Purnima after 2015 Patnaguda encounter with security forces at Bonda Hill. He later joined hands with Rishi and Nangi to set up the business.

We decided to invest a part of our financial assistance in a business to become self-sufficient,” said Dinesh. Besides, he needed money for treatment of Purnima who is suffering from paralysis.
“We regret every day for the wrongs we committed and are trying to set things right now. We wish to educate our children and give them the choice to be better human beings,” said the trio in unison. They hoped that their friends, who are still a part of the banned outfit and are involved in violence, would give up arms and follow their footsteps.

