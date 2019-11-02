Home States Odisha

Panchayat draws criticism over ODF move

Goutami panchayat under Sanakhemundi block has around 2,000 households with a population of 4,563.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The decision of Goutami panchayat in Ganjam district to impose strict penalties in its bid to make the village 100 per cent open defecation free (ODF) has drawn criticism from various quarters.
Recently, the panchayat at a meeting chaired by Sarpanch Susant Swain had decided to stop ration through NFSA card for those found defecating in the open. The Sarpanch entrusted a women self-help group (SHG) to patrol the open spaces in the panchayat between 3 am and 5 am, and between 5 pm and 7 pm everyday to keep a vigil on the violators.

The SHG members had detected 20 persons violating the directive. As per the decision, the panchayat asked the dealer to stop ration supply under PDS to the 20 families from last week.
Though the decision initially drew high appreciation from various circles, several farmer leaders criticised the action of the panchayat after it stopped PDS commodities to the violaters.
Farmer leader Bhala Chandra Sarangi said, “Right to Food is a Constitutional right of a person and no one can deny this right to people. There are other methods to create awareness among the people to check open defecation, but stopping PDS ration supply is a harsh action.”

However, the Sarpanch said after the decision, the number of people defecating in open has been reduced significantly. Those who do not have toilet in their houses have been asked to build it within two months under Swachh Bharat Mission, Swain added.

Goutami panchayat under Sanakhemundi block has around 2,000 households with a population of 4,563. Of them, 180 families do not have toilets. Now, some of them are taking steps for construction of toilets, he said.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the benefits under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Act (SFSA) to any person should not be stopped. The block officials have been asked to ensure that all beneficiaries get ration under the scheme, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp