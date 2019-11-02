Rally to reopen coal mine

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Residents of Soloda and four other villages on Friday took out a massive rally demanding resumption of operations in Balaram coal mine which has been closed since October 12.

Around 3,000 people of the five villages affected by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) rallied from the stadium and marched through Talcher town to the district collectorate.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty demanding opening of the coal mine at the earliest.The Collector reportedly assured the villagers of taking steps to reopen the mine. Later, the agitators submitted a similar memorandum SP Jagmohan Meena.

Operations in Balaram mine of Talcher coalfields have been paralysed due to the standoff between villagers of Danara and Soloda over loading of trucks.