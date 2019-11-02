Rijiju hopeful of Olympic glory

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed hope that India will very soon reclaim its lost glory in field hockey which he said is priority for the Government of India.

Rijiju, who was here for the inaugural match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at Kalinga Stadium, believed that both men and women teams will qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020 and bring medals for the country. “The way the men and women teams are rising, I am hopeful that they will qualify and get medals for India,” he said.

Lauding the Odisha Government for its promotion of sports in general and hockey in particular, Rijiju said, he was impressed with the way the State is supporting different sports disciplines. “Odisha has taken tremendous initiatives to promote sports because of which international events are awarded to it,” Rijiju added.

“We want to broad-base hockey because the game has been a pride for India. As Odisha is producing lots of talents in both men and women categories, we want to broad-base hockey in North-East States where there is tremendous potential,” he said. There is a huge potential for hockey in tribal regions of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and N-E States, he said.

He said the hockey federation and players are happy with arrangements. “All necessary support are being provided to all sporting disciplines - not just hockey - from the Government side but hockey will remain a priority,” he added.

Congratulating the people of Odisha for their wholehearted support for hockey, he said he was looking forward to visiting the State again and working with the local authorities.

“We are working with available resources for Tokyo 2020. I can not say how many medals we will win, but Government of India, Sports Ministry along with Indian Olympic Association and different sports federations are working together to ensure that our teams give best ever performance. We also have long term plans for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” added Rijiju.