Home States Odisha

State-level festival status for Cuttack Baliyatra

The State Government on Friday announced to recognise famous Baliyatra at Cuttack that celebrates the maritime glory of Odisha as a State-level festival.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday announced to recognise famous Baliyatra at Cuttack that celebrates the maritime glory of Odisha as a State-level festival.At a high level meeting chaired by Minister for Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water, Law, Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena, it has been decided that Odia Language, Literature and Culture department will soon bring out a notification recognising Baliyatra as a State-level festival.

Jena said the meeting deliberated on the long historical tradition of Baliyatra and its significance in the maritime history of the State. It deserves the special status of a State level festival with support being extended by all departments of the Government, he said.

The Cuttack Baliyatra will be managed by the District Council of Culture under the Chairmanship of Collector as an annual cultural and trade festival. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department will extend a special annual grant of ` 20 lakh exclusively for organising the festival.
The Housing and Urban Development department will also extend a grant of `50 lakh to Cuttack Municipal Corporation for development of infrastructure exclusively for Baliyatra every year. The sponsoring departments will be properly branded at Baliyatra venue.

It has also been decided that the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) will instal 100 temporary toilets at Baliyatra venue and will make adequate arrangements for water facilities there. It will also clean water stored in small lakes being developed at Baliyatra ground for water sports activities.
All other line departments, including Water Resources, Works, Health and Family Welfare besides CESU will make necessary arrangements at the venue and funds required for the purposes will be met out of their departmental budget.

For making Baliyatra more attractive, different departments like Agriculture, Animal Resources, Industries, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Forest and Textile would participate to showcase their activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp