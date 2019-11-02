Home States Odisha

State signs pact with IBM to introduce STEM

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has inked pact with global tech giant IBM to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in more than 100 higher secondary schools.
The collaboration is part of a three-year programme between IBM and India to increase the participation of women. The agreement with Odisha will advance the skills and careers of 20,000 students including 10,000 girls in STEM fields.

The ‘IBM STEM for Girls’ programme features a comprehensive approach that builds technical capabilities as well as life and self-actualisation skills. School and Mass Education Secretary Chithra Arumugam said it is important for the entire ecosystem to come together to address the rising skill gap and invest in the future workforce. “Our collaboration with IBM will equip students with right skills for jobs and represent a diverse workforce,” she said.

The demand for a highly qualified workforce in India is quickly increasing with the acceleration of emerging technologies like Cloud and AI. “If we want India’s talent base to compete globally, it becomes imperative to upskill them. The partnership with Odisha will help students align better with market shifts and industry needs. IBM has been at the forefront and investing in the empowerment of students to make them future ready,” said Rumi Mallick Mitra, CSR leader of IBM.

