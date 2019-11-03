Dengue claims one more life in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dengue has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here. The victim, Kailash Chandra Sahoo of Bijipur in Jagatsinghpur district, was admitted to the hospital on October 28 in a critical condition. The elderly patient had least chances of survival as his kidney, liver and brain were already affected. He succumbed to his illness on Friday night.

This is the third case of dengue death this season at SCBMCH. Earlier, Rama Barik (50) of Sakhigopal and Debaki Behera of Balakati had succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH.

A total of 103 samples were examined on Saturday of which, 21 have been tested positive for the vector-borne disease.

The 21 positive cases include highest four from Cuttack, three each from Jajpur and Balasore, two each from Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh and Rayagada and one each from Kendrapara, Angul, Bhadrak, Deogarh and Khurda districts. Nodal officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said 63 dengue patients are now undergoing treatment and five of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated.