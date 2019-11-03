Home States Odisha

HIV positive patients come out in support of VIMSAR surgeon in Odisha

On October 28, Swain had conducted the surgery of an HIV positive patient at the dental wing of the hospital and was accused of not following a set of protocols. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AIDS

Patients have urged the Chief Minister to take steps to felicitate the surgeon at the state capital on World AIDS Day for his noble act.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: HIV positive people under the banner of ‘Network of Positive People, Sambalpur’ have come out in support of VIMSAR dental surgeon PK Swain, accused of performing surgery on an afflicted patient without following protocol. The people on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding to end the inquiry going on against Swain. 

On October 28, Swain had conducted the surgery of an HIV positive patient at the dental wing of the hospital. However, he was accused of not following set protocols for the surgery. Following the incident, on October 30, a five-member team was formed to probe the alleged violations. Hospital sources informed that the inquiry is in progress and the team is yet to submit is report.

Founder member and secretary of ‘Network of Positive People, Sambalpur’ Amarendra Behera said, “I have been witnessing cases where HIV positive patients are denied any kind of surgery in VIMSAR. The doctors here usually refer such patients to other hospitals. The HIV positive patients are also being subjected to discrimination since they are afraid to disclose their identity owing to social stigma associated with the disease.” 

Under such circumstances, the surgeon, who performed surgery on an HIV positive patient on humanitarian grounds, deserves to be commended for his act. But instead, some people are trying to malign his image and the hospital authorities have initiated an inquiry against him which is unjust, he said. 

Behera said the surgeon had taken all precautions while operating upon the patient. Besides demanding termination of inquiry against the doctor, the organisation asked the government to act against those who hatched a conspiracy to blame the surgeon. Moreover, they have urged the Chief Minister to take steps to felicitate the surgeon at the state capital on World AIDS Day for his noble act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World AIDS Day Naveen Patnaik VIMSAR
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp