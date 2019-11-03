Home States Odisha

In a daring step, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes history for father Biju Patnaik

When the legendary Biju Patnaik died in 1997, a collective sense of loss, bereavement overwhelmed Odisha.

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias.

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias.

By Gopabandhu Dash
Express News Service

There are certain decisions that are taken very rarely in the history. Because, such decisions, in which personal emotions and public good are inalienably involved, are hard to take. The decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to remove the Samadhi (memorial) of his legendary father and former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik from Swargadwar in Puri is one such instance. History will mark this day in its notebook.

First, about Swargadwar. There are geographies and within that there are some sacred geographies. If Puri Jagannath represents the spiritual epicentre of Odisha, it’s culture and faith system; Swargadwar represents the “sacred space” that connects the mortals with the Immortal. Yes, it is the cremation space overlooking Bay of Bengal where the faithfuls want their journey on earth to end. It is the place where impermanence meets eternal reality face to face; where the travails of day to day have the ‘darshan’ of the ultimate truth.

When the legendary Biju Patnaik died in 1997, a collective sense of loss, bereavement overwhelmed Odisha. A never seen before surge of emotion gripped the state. Swargadwar was the obvious place for his last rites. But, what was not anticipated was the unprecedented move of people, who have boundless love for Biju Babu, to construct a Samadhi there. The important point to note here is: at that time Biju Patnaik was not the chief minister of the State. But he was Biju Patnaik, the Tall Man of the Indian politics.

History is a narrative, and the urge to leave footprints for the future generations to trace, recall and commemorate has been the greatest motivation and driving force for the kings and leaders throughout the ages. Statues, mausoleums and samadhis that commemorate the memories of kings and great men and women are part of such narrative.

But there are people who are taller than such symbolism. The Tall Man Biju Patnaik is one such personality. And his son, the fifth time Chief Minister knows it well and he has made it known to the world by ordering removal of his own father’s Samadhi.

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias. By removing his Samadhi for a noble cause of public good, Naveen Patnaik has made a silent but profound statement. Public interest is paramount. And, Biju Babu would love this decision. A decision that has no parallel in the known history. No one could have dared to do this other than the worthy son of the Tall Man himself.

Biju Patnaik never had aura of his own personality and achievement affecting his level-headedness. “Jagannath, there is no leader except Jagannath” Biju Patnaik declared once. “I am the descendant of the Karavela dynasty, my culture is Jagannath, my tradition is Jagannath, my state is Kalinga because it has excelled in all forms of arts” and these were Biju Babu’s very words.

Now his son has decided to remove the Samadhi of his father Biju Patnaik and transform Swargadwar to be a beautiful artistic place, a peaceful crematorium. Yes, Biju Patnaik will not have a Samadhi at Swargadwar. So be it. Because as Naveen Patnaik has said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of Odia people.

Biju Patnaik’s Samadhi which had the power of its presence will now have the power of its absence. It means one and the same. In a way that is what “Samadhi” is all about.

(The writer is a senior bureaucrat and Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, Odisha)

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM Biju Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp