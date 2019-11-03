Mixed reactions to CM Naveen Patnaik's Swargadwar decision in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision to remove former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s Samadhi (memorial) from Puri Swargadwar and dedicate the entire area to the service of the people received mixed response in the town. While some people welcomed the move, others questioned if the Swargadwar would be developed on the existing 465 decimal land or will the crematorium be expanded by removing encroachments on the land that were identified by a nine-member committee three years back.

In 2016, the district administration had launched a drive to free 1530 decimal land of Swargadwar from private encroachment but it was stopped midway. Similarly, locals wanted to know if the Biju Samadhi removed from Swargadwar would be relocated to another site. Lawyers Ramesh Prasad Sinha and Prasanna Kumar Dash, who had in 2014 filed cases in Munsif court and other legal forums to shift the Biju Samadhi from Swargadwar on the basis that 465 decimal land was inadequate for the large number of funerals being conducted every day, said the decision of Naveen was an attempt at face-saving.

“The Munsif court had directed the district administration and Puri Municipality to remove the structure but subsequently, the Puri District Judge court had stayed the order of the lower court. Apprehending defeat in the case, the Chief Minister announced to shift it to avoid embarrassment”, said Ramesh.

Locals have sought to know why prosecution against Swargdwar land grabbers was stopped midway. In 2011, environmentalist Jagannath Bastia in a petition to the Board to Revenue had alleged that 16.4 acre Swargadwar land which was recorded in Lord Jagannath’s name in Government land records of 1899 with a saint Sankar Madhusudan Tirthswamy as its custodian, was entrusted to Shankaracharya of Gobardhan Mutt. Surprisingly, only 465 decimal is left today.

The then member Board of Revenue had directed the then RDC, AB Ota to conduct a probe. A team of officials then inspected 135 land files and detected fraud in 65 cases. Complaints were lodged against the encroachers and an eviction drive started to remove them, but it was stopped without any explanation.



Locals urged the Chief Minister to inquire why the drive was stopped and take action against those protecting the encroachers.

Demands are also being made to develop a mega Biju Patnaik International Park along the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road having all articles and artefacts related to the former chief minister. This will give an opportunity to international tourists to get first-hand information about Biju Babu’s life and times.