Now fake websites offer driving licence 

Commerce and Transport officials said the private website is not running from Odisha and opined that Crime Branch should look into the matter. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

If you don't pay attention, you could pick the wrong site and end up being duped.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If you decide to apply for a learner’s licence (LL) online, ensure that you are applying only on Parivahan Sewa website. But if you are busy or not paying close attention, you could pick the wrong site and end up being duped. Gyana Ranjan Dash of Patrapada, a victim of one such fake website, is now running from pillar to post seeking refund of money which he paid online for LL recently.

Dash said he and his staff went to a camp set up near AG Square. As there was a mad rush, some people suggested that it can be applied online and they returned. “I typed in my browser - ‘apply driving licence online’ and a website topped in the list. When I opened the website, it had the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background, so I thought it is a Government website,” he added.

Dash visited the website on Monday to apply LL of his staff and paid Rs 1,950 online as licence fee against Rs 350. However, he was skeptical about the amount he was charged to obtain the licence.“Later, I collected the number of the officials from their website and telephoned them. I asked them to refund my money on realising that it is a private firm. I have made several calls since then but the money is yet to be refunded. I will lodge a complaint with police over the matter,” Dash said.

“People should remain cautious while applying for licence online as private service providers are not authorised to do so. They should apply for licences online only on Parivahan Seva website,” Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

