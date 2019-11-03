Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP seeks cyclone Fani-hit Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries list

The government had announced financial assistance of Rs 95,000 to each of the affected families whose houses are substantially damaged.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:25 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday urged the state government to put the names of the Fani affected people identified for housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in public domain. Claiming that many affected families in the 14 districts hit by extremely severe cyclone Fani on May 3 have not received the Central assistance, the BJP said it has every reason to believe that the beneficiary list is prepared on party line.

An eight-member delegation of the BJP comprising Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi, MLA Jayanta Sarangi and party vice-president Samir Mohanty met Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena and submitted a list of affected families who have been deprived of the PMAY assistance.

As per the report of the state government, the centre had sanctioned assistance for 3.89 lakh houses. 
Stating that 1.8 lakh houses were substantially damaged, Mohanty said the maximum irregularities have been reported in selection of beneficiaries in this category. The government had announced financial assistance of Rs 95,000 to each of the affected families whose houses are substantially damaged.

Mohanty said the Centre has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3,338 crore during this fiscal. Since the ruling BJD is selecting beneficiaries on party line, large number of cyclone-hit families are still waiting for the Government aid, he added.

