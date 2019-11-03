Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher’s husband beats up class I students for not being able to draw umbrella

​The accused, Soudagar Meher, is absconding while parents of the students locked the school on Novemebr 2 demanding Soudagar’s arrest and transfer of the teacher and headmaster.

A drawing examination was being conducted for Class I students in the school that has two teachers - headmaster Laxmikant Bag and lady teacher Laxmi Meher.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a shocking incident of corporal punishment in Balangir, seven Class-I students of a primary school were beaten up by husband of a teacher for not being able to draw an umbrella. The incident took place in Government UP School in Jalpali village under Larambha police limits on Friday.

The accused, Soudagar Meher, is absconding. Parents of the students locked the school on Saturday demanding Soudagar’s arrest and transfer of the teacher and headmaster.

A drawing examination was being conducted for Class I students in the school that has two teachers - headmaster Laxmikant Bag and lady teacher Laxmi Meher. The examination was being conducted by Laxmi and the students were asked to draw umbrella and flowers. When seven students failed to draw umbrella properly, Soudagar, who entered the classroom after the test was over, beat them up severely. The incident took place in the absence of headmaster Bag, who was away in Patnagarh for official work.

The children informed their parents about the incident who filed complaints against Soudagar and Laxmi. They also locked the school on Saturday demanding Laxmi and Bag’s transfer. Receiving information, Assistant Block Education Officer of Patnagarh held discussions with the parents and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

District Child Welfare Committee member Sunita Tripathy said the panel members will visit the school for an inquiry next week. “It is shameful that children are not even safe in a school where they are supposed to learn and grow”, she said.

