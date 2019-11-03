Odisha's Kendrapara district plumbers lauded for excelling in sanitary business

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday lauded the plumbers of Kendrapara district for excelling in the sanitary business both in India and abroad. Inaugurating an advanced plumbing laboratory of Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC), funded under the CSR foundation of HSIL Limited at the State Institute of Plumbing and Technology (SIPT,) Pattamundai, Pandey said thousands of people from the district have been eking out their livelihood by doing plumbing work across the country and abroad.

“Stories of plumbers of Kendrapara returning to their villages after a decade with a lot of money simply abound. Plumbers of the district are role models for us,” he said.



The modern laboratory will give an impetus to the training initiatives of Indian plumbing industry and developing highly skilled manpower.



SIPT will offer advanced and industry-oriented courses to train plumbers manpower on correct skills and help them learn about new products, installation, service and maintenance.

The laboratory aims to bridge the gap between conventional and modern plumbing and will help increase employability skills of plumbers. In addition to it, the training at the laboratory will include entrepreneurial skills, which will help in bringing out nano-entrepreneurs within the candidates, said the Union Minister. In his address, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and MSME Pratap Sarangi said Odisha continues to be the main base of plumbers who are known for their expertise.

“Pattamundai is famous for its plumber community and in the district almost every household has at least one member working in the plumbing trade. It is great to see an iconic brand like Hindware partnering with Skill India Mission,” he said.