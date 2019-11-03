Home States Odisha

Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha provides benefits of  Rs 16,000 crore a year

The study on ecosystem services and values suggests that STR generates flow benefits worth `16,000 crore and stock benefit worth `49,300 every year.

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The report released recently said tiger reserves are among the most effective tools of conservation of natural forest and wilderness areas.

The report released recently said tiger reserves are among the most effective tools of conservation of natural forest and wilderness areas.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Every rupee spent on management of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), an average benefit of Rs 3,038 is realised, reveals a latest study carried out by the National Tiger Conversation Authority (NTCA).  

That’s how Similipal Tiger Reserve serves - not just the big cats but for the state as well.The ‘Economic Valuation of Tiger Reserves in India: Phase II’ study carried out by NTCA with the Centre for Ecological Services Management (CESM) at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) between 2016 and 2019 states that the government spent around Rs 5.2 crore for management of Similipal in the State but realises Rs 3,038.3 for every rupee spent within and outside the tiger reserve. 

The study on ecosystem services and values suggests that STR generates flow benefits worth Rs 16,000 crore and stock benefit worth Rs 49,300 every year. STR, located in the northern-most part of the state, is part of the larger Central Indian landscape and bio-geographic zone of the Deccan peninsula. 

Based on the flow benefits of Rs 16,000 crore per year, the reserve generates around Rs 5.9 lakh per hectare a year. The worth of water provisioned from the TR stands at Rs 7,000 crore per year. The eco-system purifies water worth Rs 2,920 crore every year, while the climate regulation benefits from the reserve are estimated at Rs 3,482 crore a year. 

Under the Total Economic Value (TEV) framework, the annual direct, indirect benefits and option values realised from the biosphere reserve is valued at Rs 89 crore, Rs 13,318 crore and Rs 2,623 core, respectively.

The NTCA and IIFM report has put the ecosystem services having direct and indirect impact on human health at a whopping Rs 29,897 crore per year. The report released recently said tiger reserves are among the most effective tools of conservation of natural forest and wilderness areas. STR is spread over 2,750 sq km and the fourth largest tiger reserve in the country.

Its core area measures 1194.75 sq km and the buffer zone is around 1555.25 sq km. NTCA and IIFM had carried out the first economic valuation study between 2013 and 15 in six tiger reserves - Corbett, Kanha, Kaziranga, Periyar, Ranthambore and Sundarbans. In the second phase, the study was carried out in 10 more tiger reserves including Similipal in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve National Tiger Conversation Authority Centre for Ecological Services Management
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp