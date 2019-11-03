Home States Odisha

Stop behaving like cops from British era: DGP BK Sharma

The DGP also took stock of the functioning of SP offices in both Koraput and Malkangiri districts, difficulties faced by jawans and what can be done to boost their efficiency level.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:14 AM

DGP BK Sharma along with senior police officers in Malkangiri.

DGP BK Sharma along with senior police officers in Malkangiri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/KORAPUT: Holistic development is required to bring back normalcy in Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off region of Malkangiri district, said Director General of Police (DGP) BK Sharma on Saturday. After reviewing the functioning of the police department and anti-Maoist operations, Sharma told media persons that there is no military solution to the situation in Swabhiman Anchal. Comprehensive development approach can bring back normalcy in the area.

“For holistic development to take place, anti-Maoist operations have to be intensified to stamp out Naxalism”, he said, while giving an idea about the ongoing development works in Swabhiman Anchal.

The DGP said some work has already been done and in the days to come, construction of roads in the area should be expedited and law and order has to be maintained.

Later in a meeting with IICs of different police stations and APR forces, the DGP had a word of advice for them on implementation of 5Ts (teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of State Government. “Police personnel have to stop behaving like the cops from British era. You have to be people-centric and people-friendly”, Sharma said.

The DGP also took stock of the functioning of SP offices in both Koraput and Malkangiri districts, difficulties faced by jawans and what can be done to boost their efficiency level. He held a closed-door meeting with ADG (Law and Order) RP Koche, IG (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IG(Operation) Amitav Thakur, CRPF IG SK Mohanty, BSF IG Harminder Pal and Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari. 

He called for inter-departmental coordination between district police, SOG, CRPF and BSF. Within the district police, he said, there has to be better coordination between SPs, SDPOs, IICs and other subordinate officers. In Koraput, he told media that the Maoist menace has been almost reduced in Odisha except the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput. 

The police administration, he said, was focusing on two aspects - strengthening inter-departmental coordination with CRPF and BSF and addressing issues like infrastructure and manpower shortage. Stating that the force and Government servants are reluctant to work in Maoist-affected districts, he said the State Government is working on providing incentives, housing assistance, healthcare and schooling facilities for children of officers who are willing to work in the districts. 

He admitted to largescale vacancies in the police stations across the State. The DGP also spoke about tackling cybercrime in the State by opening more cyber police stations. “Government has already given nod to establishment of cyber police station in Jeypore to manage such crimes in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts. At present, four cyber police stations are operational in the State and another one will be opened in Bhubaneswar in December.

TAGS
Odisha Police Odisha Crimes BK Sharma
