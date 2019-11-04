Second Nanak school in Bhubaneswar

Home States Odisha

The second Guru Nanak English Medium Public School at Gudiapokhari was inaugurated to impart quality education to needy students.

Published: 04th November 2019

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra inaugurating Guru Nanak English Medium Public School at Gudiapaokhari in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second Guru Nanak English Medium Public School at Gudiapokhari was inaugurated to impart quality education to needy students. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra inaugurated the school in presence of adviser to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Bijay Kumar Sahoo and president of managing committee of Guru Nanak English Medium Public School Satpal Singh.

The school was set up as the student strength of the existing Guru Nanak English Medium Public School has exceeded 700, Singh said, adding, the new school will have student intake of around 1,000. The school that will follow CBSE pattern will impart education to students upto Plus II.

Built on one acre land at a cost of around `7.5 crore, the school has all facilities including modern class rooms, computer and science labs, activity centre, library, digital education facility, games and sports equipment. It will start functioning from 2020-21 academic session.

Principal Madhumita Sahoo said the school has all smart facilities for students and their effort will be to make the school one of the top five schools in the city.

