BJP, Congress step up demand for CBI probe into death of village-level worker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday stepped up their demand for a CBI probe into death of village-level worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal in Jajpur district accusing police of presenting a rape and murder case as a suicide to shield the culprits.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Suresh Routray said the party has been staging agitation demanding a thorough investigation by the CBI into the matter, but the State Government has done little to give justice to the woman VLW. Stating that the issue will be raised in the coming winter session of the Assembly beginning on November 13, Routray said if necessary the proceedings of the House will be stalled to press for a CBI probe into the incident.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik has already announced that if the Government fails to recommend a CBI probe into the case before the winter session, the House will not be allowed to run smoothly.

Meanwhile, the BJP women’s wing has decided to launch a State-wide agitation on November 5 over the demand. President of BJP women’s wing Pravati Parida said the entire incident has been given the colour of suicide and one person has been arrested in this connection as part of attempts to suppress the truth.

Though three BJD leaders and an official of a private cement company were present at the guest house where Biswal was found dead on October 16, they have not been kept within the purview of investigation, she alleged.

Countering the allegations, BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo asked BJP to refrain from politicising the issue.