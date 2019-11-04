Home States Odisha

Consumers hit as vegetable prices soar again in Odisha

Rising prices of vegetables have once again hit consumers. While the retail price of onion has shot up again after a brief phase of stability, other vegetables are not far behind.

By Express News Service

While the former is being sold at Rs 55-65/kg against the wholesale price of Rs 4,000-4,500/quintal, standard retail price of other vegetables are on an average Rs 80/kg. Vegetables like brinjal and tomato are priced at Rs 50/kg while other vegetables including bitter gourd, raw banana, beans, lady’s fingers, cabbage, cauliflower and ridge gourd are priced above Rs 70-80 per kg.

The surge in onion prices is attributed to higher prices at source market, Nasik district of Maharashtra being the major supplier.

Sources at Kuberpuri said according to the wholesale market for onion and potato at Aiginia on the city outskirts, retail price should be maximum Rs 50/kg. It is job of retail traders to display both wholesale and retail prices at their counters. The traders are benefiting to lack of supervision by field staff of the Food Supplies department, they said.

“The onion prices soared in the last couple of days due to low import from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh. With improved supply, prices of the commodity will cool down in the next 4-5 days,” said general secretary of Kuberapuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

“The wholesale market of the city on Sunday received around 250 tonnes of onion against its daily requirement of 200 tonnes. If onion supply to the State remains stable, its price is bound to fall,” he said.
Onion prices have remained high in the State since September following massive rains in Maharashtra as onion-producing districts - Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar-reported extensive crop damage. Kharif onions from Maharashtra usually arrive after Diwali, Mishra added.

