Fearing for life, parents of Smitarani flee home

Earlier, Sadananda had alleged that the accused are rich and have good rapport with the police and ruling party leaders.

Sadananda’s house in Choramuhan village | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two days after alleging threat to his family since the mysterious death of his daughter Smitarani in the guesthouse of Haridaspur Sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra, Sadananda Biswal left his ancestral home in Choramuhan village within Dharmasala police limits here on Sunday.

Sadananda and his wife Rukmani left for Delhi where one of their sons, a defence official, resides. On Friday, he had announced to leave Choramuhan as he feared for his family’s safety following the death of Smitarani, a village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer of Haridaspur.
The father said he had no faith in local police as they derailed the entire investigation process of Smitarani’s death case and termed it as suicide to save the accused.

“Instead of providing justice to my daughter, police assassinated her character after her death which hurt us,” he said.Since the district administration did not give any assurance to the couple even after knowing about their plight, they decided to leave the village. “Police are least bothered about the safety of my family. Under such circumstances, we are not feeling safe here. I don’t have any other option but to leave the State to save our lives,” he said.

Earlier, Sadananda had alleged that the accused are rich and have good rapport with the police and ruling party leaders.“I am forced to leave my native place in view of the danger to our lives from the perpetrators of my daughter’s murder. The people, who can conspire and kill my daughter, can easily murder me and my family,” he said.Smitarani was found dead in Rupesh’s guesthouse on October 16. Police have arrested Rupesh for alleged involvement in her death.

