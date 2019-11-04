Ganjam PACSs fail to meet farmers’ demands

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Ganjam district have failed to meet the demands of farmers due to lack of infrastructure and manpower. Of 397 PACS in the district, 180 do not have godowns to store the produces of farmers for procurement while 22 societies run without secretaries. Assistant secretary posts are lying vacant in most of societies. As Ganjam is an agricultural district and more than 80 per cent people depend on farming, the State Government has opened highest number of societies of 397 here to provide services at the grassroots level. The State has a total of 2,600 PACS.

Services like registration of farmers for procurement, purchase of paddy and pulses, sale of seeds, supply of fertilizers and disbursement of loans to the farmers have been badly affected due to large-scale vacancy in PACS. Though 217 PACS have godowns with a storing capacity of 20,180 tonnes, most of the facilities are lying in precarious condition due to lack of maintenance.

The societies sans godowns are managing to store the procured paddy and seeds in rented houses. However, house owners are reluctant to store fertilizers as it damages the buildings. As a result, the PACS are facing problem to store and sell the fertilizers to the farmers. While no society has ‘pindi’ to keep paddy bags, most the PACS lack rest sheds and drinking water facilities for farmers. Though the Cooperation department had earlier requested the Tehsildars to provide Government land for construction of godowns, it is yet to be identified.

As many as 388 PACS were computerised and a data entry operator was appointed in each society. However, they are yet to get their salary of the last nine months. While most of the societies have not received their commission of the paddy purchased during 2017-18, around 60 PACS are yet to get their money for sale of seeds.