Home States Odisha

Ganjam PACSs fail to meet farmers’ demands

The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Ganjam district have failed to meet the demands of farmers due to lack of  infrastructure and manpower.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Ganjam district have failed to meet the demands of farmers due to lack of infrastructure and manpower. Of 397 PACS in the district, 180 do not have godowns to store the produces of farmers for procurement while 22 societies run without secretaries. Assistant secretary posts are lying vacant in most of societies.  As Ganjam is an agricultural district and more than 80 per cent people depend on farming, the State Government has opened highest number of societies of 397 here to provide services at the grassroots level. The State has a total of 2,600 PACS.

Services like registration of farmers for procurement, purchase of paddy and pulses, sale of seeds, supply of fertilizers and disbursement of loans to the farmers have been badly affected due to large-scale vacancy in PACS. Though 217 PACS have godowns with a storing capacity of 20,180 tonnes, most of the facilities are lying in precarious condition due to lack of maintenance.

The societies sans godowns are managing to store the procured paddy and seeds in rented houses. However, house owners are reluctant to store fertilizers as it damages the buildings. As a result, the PACS are facing problem to store and sell the fertilizers to the farmers. While no society has ‘pindi’ to keep paddy bags, most the PACS lack rest sheds and drinking water facilities for farmers. Though the Cooperation department had earlier requested the Tehsildars to provide Government land for construction of godowns, it is yet to be identified.

As many as 388 PACS were computerised and a data entry operator was appointed in each society. However, they are yet to get their salary of the last nine months. While most of the societies have not received their commission of the paddy purchased during 2017-18, around 60 PACS are yet to get their money for sale of seeds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PACS
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp