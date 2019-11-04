Home States Odisha

Man found dead, role of Maoists suspected

A tribal man was found dead with his throat slit in a forest near the Maoist-infested Phataki village within Chandahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A tribal man was found dead with his throat slit in a forest near the Maoist-infested Phataki village within Chandahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

He was identified as Shyam Santa of Jampani village. A few locals first spotted the man’s body lying in a pool of blood in Phataki reserve forest and informed fellow villagers about the incident. Later, villagers rushed to the spot and identified the body to be of Shyam.

On Sunday, Shyam’s son Loda Santa reported the matter to Chandahandi police following which the latter seized the body. Since Shyam’s throat has been slit, villagers suspect it to be the handiwork of the Maoists.

Basing on Loda’s complaint, a case has been registered and the investigation is on, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp