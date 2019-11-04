New artistes to be roped in this year

Home States Odisha

BARGARH: The 11-day long Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, scheduled to begin from December 31, is likely to witness performances by new artistes this time.Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti convener Sureswar Satpathy said the Artiste Coordination Committee of the festival has taken a decision to conduct audition for selection of the artistes for various roles in the yatra. The committee will hold its meeting in this regard on Monday.

Considered as the largest open air theatre of the world, spread over five sq km, Bargarh turns into Mathura during the yatra. Ambapali, situated across Jeera river, turns into Gopapur during the yatra. Similarly, Jeera river turns into Yamuna.

While the central theme of the festival revolves around ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’, the enactment of Day One begins with King Kansa’s accession to throne and concludes with ‘Kansa Badha’ at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna on the day of Pausa Purnima, slated to be held on January 10. While the enactments at Mathura display King Kansa, the fun and frolic of young Lord Krishna (Balya Leela) is enacted in Gopapur.

Satpathy said Bhubaneswar Pradhan of Sarla village in the district was selected to perform the role of Kansa, who is the main protagonist of the yatra, after an audition in the year 2017.The artiste, who is selected after audition, plays the role for a minimum of three years. Since Bhubaneswar has performed the role of Kansa for two years, the Artiste Coordination Committee of the festival will decide whether to hold audition for the role of Kansa this time, he said.

Earlier, audition for various characters, except Kansa, was held five years ago. However, audition for other important characters, including ministers of Kansa, chief commanders of the demon king, Devaki, Basudev and Ugrasen will be held this time. The festival is believed to have started after Independence to celebrate the fall of British imperialism. It also marks the victory of good over evil.

