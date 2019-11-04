Home States Odisha

ODF order: Decision to stop ration supply revoked

The move to stop the ration supply was strongly opposed by many, who said that it violated the right to food, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:51 AM

ration shop

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A controversial decision of a panchayat in Ganjam district to stop ration supply under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to beneficiaries, who were found defecating in open, has been withdrawn in the face of hue and cry.

The order of Goutami sarpanch Susant Kumar Swain to stop PDS ration to 24 villagers for defecating in the open has been revoked. Sanakhemundi Block Development Officer (BDO) Gayatridutta Nayak described the sarpanch’s decision as illegal.

In a letter to Swain, Nayak said no one can stop ration to the poor. “The move by the panchayat is in violation of guidelines and illegal. The panchayat must withdraw the decision. The decision was taken after hundreds of villagers gheraoed the block Office on Saturday demanding immediate supply of ration to the affected families,” the letter said.

Swain said the intention of the panchayat was “not to deny ration under public distribution system (PDS) to any family”. “Our aim is to caution the families who are in the habit of defecating in the open, despite several awareness campaigns,” he said.

