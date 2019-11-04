Home States Odisha

Paltry budget to address malnutrition raises concern

Odisha Government has fixed an allowance of Rs 50 daily for malnourished women admitted to 10-bed Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Paltry budget for food for women at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) in Ravanaguda PHC of Jeypore sub-division has raised questions over the State Government’s commitment to address malnutrition in tribal areas.

The Government has fixed an allowance of Rs 50 daily for malnourished women admitted to 10-bed NRC, which was opened to address malnutrition among children and women from Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad and Borigumma blocks. Malnourished children and their mothers are referred to the centre by ASHA and anganwadi workers in villages.

Around 25 such women, along with their children, are admitted to the NRC every month. Even as food supplements and medicines are available for children at the centre, their mothers are entitled to food worth just Rs 50 per day.

This has become a concern for the staff managing the centre as the women are entitled to two meals and as many light refreshments daily. Besides, they are entitled to non-vegetarian dishes twice a week.
The food budget for the women comes to Rs 100 per day. Under such circumstances, the centre’s staff are left with no option but to convince the women to adjust with the limited resources.

Sources said officials of the NRC have been urging National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) for enhancing the food budget but in vain. District health administration sources said the State Government has been apprised of the matter.

