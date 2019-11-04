Home States Odisha

Teacher suspended for husband’s action

The children informed their parents about the incident who filed complaints against Soudagar and Laxmi.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The teacher of Government UP School in Jalpali village within Larambha police limits, whose husband thrashed some students for not being able to draw an umbrella, was suspended on Saturday.Laxmi Meher, whose husband Soudagar Meher is absconding after the incident, was suspended by Assistant Block Education Officer of Patnagarh Suresh Chandra Mishra on the orders of the district Collector.

Following the incident, which occurred on Friday, parents of the students locked the school demanding Soudagar’s arrest and transfer of the teacher and headmaster. A drawing examination was being conducted for Class I students in the school that has two teachers -  headmaster Laxmikant Bag and Laxmi. The examination was being conducted by Laxmi and the students were asked to draw umbrella and flowers. When seven students failed to draw umbrella properly, Soudagar, who entered the classroom after the test was over, beat them up severely. The incident took place in the absence of headmaster Bag, who was away in Patnagarh for official work.

The children informed their parents about the incident who filed complaints against Soudagar and Laxmi. They also locked the school on Saturday demanding Laxmi and Bag’s transfer. Receiving information, Mishra held discussions with the parents and conducted an inquiry into the incident.District Child Welfare Committee member Sunita Tripathy said, “It is shameful that children are not even safe in a school where they are supposed to learn and grow”, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Teacher Suspended Odisha Education
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp