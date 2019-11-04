Teacher suspended for husband’s action

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The teacher of Government UP School in Jalpali village within Larambha police limits, whose husband thrashed some students for not being able to draw an umbrella, was suspended on Saturday.Laxmi Meher, whose husband Soudagar Meher is absconding after the incident, was suspended by Assistant Block Education Officer of Patnagarh Suresh Chandra Mishra on the orders of the district Collector.

Following the incident, which occurred on Friday, parents of the students locked the school demanding Soudagar’s arrest and transfer of the teacher and headmaster. A drawing examination was being conducted for Class I students in the school that has two teachers - headmaster Laxmikant Bag and Laxmi. The examination was being conducted by Laxmi and the students were asked to draw umbrella and flowers. When seven students failed to draw umbrella properly, Soudagar, who entered the classroom after the test was over, beat them up severely. The incident took place in the absence of headmaster Bag, who was away in Patnagarh for official work.

The children informed their parents about the incident who filed complaints against Soudagar and Laxmi. They also locked the school on Saturday demanding Laxmi and Bag’s transfer. Receiving information, Mishra held discussions with the parents and conducted an inquiry into the incident.District Child Welfare Committee member Sunita Tripathy said, “It is shameful that children are not even safe in a school where they are supposed to learn and grow”, she said.