Youth issued notice for disrespecting Biju statue

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A video showing an unidentified youth disrespecting the statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on the premises of Anand Bhawan Museum went viral on social media, drawing all-round condemnation.

The 21-second video clip shows the youth not only making fun with the statue but also slapping it at the legendary leader’s ancestral home Anand Bhavan which has been converted into a museum-cum-learning centre. While the youth is engaged in the act, a group of girls believed to be his friends are heard laughing and encouraging him.

After the clip started doing the rounds on social media like Facebook and instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Saturday, people from different walks of life expressed strong discontentment and condemned the youth’s actions following which District Culture Officer Ananta Prasad Sethi filed an FIR at Bidanasi police station.

“Acting on the FIR, a case was registered under section 290/294/153A/505 of IPC. The 20-year-old accused identified as Debasis Barik of Jagatsinghpur was nabbed and later cornered after being issued notice under Section 41A of CrPC,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

The incident dates back to November 1 when the youth and his friends visited the Anand Bhawan. The accused confessed to have committed the offence, recording and posting the same on social media, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal has demanded removal of the clip from social media.