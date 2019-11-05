Home States Odisha

BJD, BJP face-off over Kalinga Baliyatra tender in Odisha

BJD and BJP workers clash in front of the municipality office.

BJD and BJP workers clash in front of the municipality office.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Workers of BJP and BJD on Sunday fought a pitched battle in front of Paradip Municipality office over allegations of fixing of tender for Kalinga Baliyatra. Six persons were injured as both sides pelted stones and water bottles at each other.

Three vehicles were also damaged. BJP workers have been sitting on a dharna since the last four days in front of the civic body office to protest alleged large scale irregularities in award of tender for the fair.

It is alleged that the agency which was awarded the tender by the Municipality, by violating norms, has already completed almost 80 per cent of the work. The party workers said the tender was fixed and the bid process was a farce. The last date of receipt of sealed bids for the tender was November 2 at 1 pm. The bids were opened on the same day at 3.30 pm.  

Alleging irregularities in award of the tender, a few BJP workers had lodged an FIR at Paradip Model police station on Saturday seeking action against Paradip Municipality Chairman Basant Kumar Biswal and Executive Officer Dillip Kumar Mohanty. They warned if no action is taken against the officials, the party would intensify its agitation.

Workers of BJD led by Biswal too staged a demonstration and faced-off with local BJP leaders including former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Sampad Swain. They were dispersed by a police team led by ASP Bishnu Charan Mishra. The situation in the town continues to remain tense.

Comments

