CESU clerk held for bribery in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: Vigilance officers of Bhubaneswar Division on Monday caught a clerk of CESU red-handed while he was taking bribe from a consumer to process his file for installation of a transformer in Purohitpur village within Gadishagoda police limits.

He was identified as Surendra Naik. Sources said one Surya Prasad Mishra of Purohitpur had applied for installation of a high power transformer by replacing the old one as it failed to cater to the energy needs of villagers. However, Naik demanded Rs 10,000 to process his file. Mishra contacted the Vigilance office following which a trap was laid.

When Mishra informed Naik that he had brought the bribe money, the latter asked him to hand over the amount to one Narendra Biswal who owns a tea stall outside the CESU office. Mishra gave the money to Biswal who later handed it over to the clerk. The Vigilance officers, who were waiting nearby, caught hold of Naik and recovered the money from him. Naik and Biswal have been arrested.