Drive against corruption: Odisha government dismisses six more officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the state government on Monday dismissed six officials from service and stopped pension benefits of five others. All these officials have been convicted in corruption cases.



With this, the state government has so far dismissed 44 officials, withheld pension of 11 others and given premature retirement to 10 officers during the last two months. Of the five officers whose pension benefits have been withheld by the government, three are retired OAS officers.

Those dismissed from service on Monday include Rabindra Kumar Das, assistant engineer of works department in Kudumulgumma block of Malkangiri district, Buddhiram Shuniani, junior engineer in panchayatiraj department at Dhankuda block in Sambalpur district, Suresh Chandra Mishra, progress assistant of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district, Hemant Kumar Panda, range officer, Angul, Pruthviraj Lenka, assistant executive engineer of NH division in works department at Berhampur and Sushil Kumar Seth, assistant engineer, water resources department, Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.

The retired OAS officials whose pensions were stopped are Nabin Seth, former executive officer of Bargarh municipality, Sanatan Sethi, former BDO of Khandapara block of Nayagarh district and Purandar Pujari, former Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Koraput.



Other officials whose pension benefits have been withheld include Niranjan Jena, assistant engineer of PWD at Bonai in Sundargarh district and Pitambar Pratihari, former junior engineer of Khunta block in Mayurbhanj district.