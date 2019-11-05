Home States Odisha

Drive against corruption: Odisha government dismisses six more officials

With this, the state government has so far dismissed 44 officials, withheld pension of 11 others and given premature retirement to 10 officers during the last two months.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Of the five officers whose pension benefits have been withheld by the government, three are retired OAS officers.

Of the five officers whose pension benefits have been withheld by the government, three are retired OAS officers.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the state government on Monday dismissed six officials from service and stopped pension benefits of five others. All these officials have been convicted in corruption cases.

With this, the state government has so far dismissed 44 officials, withheld pension of 11 others and given premature retirement to 10 officers during the last two months. Of the five officers whose pension benefits have been withheld by the government, three are retired OAS officers.

Those dismissed from service on Monday include Rabindra Kumar Das, assistant engineer of works department in Kudumulgumma block of Malkangiri district, Buddhiram Shuniani, junior engineer in panchayatiraj department at Dhankuda block in Sambalpur district, Suresh Chandra Mishra, progress assistant of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district, Hemant Kumar Panda, range officer, Angul, Pruthviraj Lenka, assistant executive engineer of NH division in works department at Berhampur and Sushil Kumar Seth, assistant engineer, water resources department, Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.

The retired OAS officials whose pensions were stopped are Nabin Seth, former executive officer of Bargarh municipality, Sanatan Sethi, former BDO of Khandapara block of Nayagarh district and Purandar Pujari, former Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Koraput.

Other officials whose pension benefits have been withheld include Niranjan Jena, assistant engineer of PWD at Bonai in Sundargarh district and Pitambar Pratihari, former junior engineer of Khunta block in Mayurbhanj district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Government
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp