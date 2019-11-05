Former students of JNU urged to work for Odisha's growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from the state will launch a collective effort to help the state build a robust environment for higher education and foster inclusive development of its people, said Minister of Science and Technology Ashok Panda.



Addressing the first annual convention of Odisha chapter of the Alumni Association of JNU (AAJO), Panda urged JNUites to have extensive participation in the social, culture and economic growth of the State.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, an alumni of JNU, highlighted the democratic ethos and value of the university. “JNU is unique. Whoever studied there became an activist for a cause,” Tripathy said.



Among others, DG (Vigilance) Debasis Panigrahi, Principal Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Manoranjan Panigrahy, Professor Trailokya Pandey of California University and Professor Ananda Kumar also spoke.