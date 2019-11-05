Identity cards for eight lakh Persons with Disabilities soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to maintain transparency in providing social benefits meant for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the state government on Monday asked the Collectors to issue identity cards to differently-abled people immediately.

Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma in an instruction to the Collectors said around eight lakh differently-abled persons, who have been issued disability certificates by the Health and Family Welfare department, be given priority for issuance of identity cards in the first phase.

The Id cards will be used for verification while providing benefits such as pension, assistance equipment, incentives, skill development training, scholarship and admission under special education programmes to PwDs.

The department has also framed guidelines for distribution of Id cards to the differently-abled. For the convenience of the PwDs, the Id cards will be issued at different health care centres, educational institutions and teacher training centres under the department.



The State Disability Rehabilitation Centre can also issue the Id cards to people having a disability certificate.

A survey will be carried out to identify PwDs for issuance of disability certificates and Id cards. This apart, the Government will soon come up with a dedicated website to receive applications for Id cards from the applicants. The guidelines will also be issued to the Collectors shortly, said department officials