Home States Odisha

Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society president held on sexual harassment charge

The girl had filed a written complaint in the local police station in April this year but no action was taken against him allegedly for the political clout he enjoyed.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sahu allegedly outraged the modesty of the girl on several occasions

Sahu allegedly outraged the modesty of the girl on several occasions

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR: President of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Limited (KCCSL) Pramod Kumar Sahu was arrested at Kendrapara on Sunday night for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female employee of the society.

He was nabbed from his residence at Baniamala within Kendrapara town limits and produced in a local court on Monday which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody. A week back, she had released an audio on social media of Sahu seeking sexual favour from her.

The girl had filed a written complaint in the local police station in April this year but no action was taken against him allegedly for the political clout he enjoyed. Sahu allegedly outraged the modesty of the girl on several occasions when she was employed as a clerk in the coop society office at Kendrapara town.

She had alleged that he had called her to his office chamber many times and touched her inappropriately. He also invited her to his farmhouse at Gop on the outskirts of Kendrapara town but when she refused, she was transferred from Kendrapara to Marsaghai branch of the society. Harassed, she resigned from the job.

Even after her resignation when police did not register a case against him, she approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court which directed the police in July to file the case against the former BJD state general secretary.  

Subsequently, police filed a case against him on July 23 under Sections 509, 354A(sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (use of obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code.

After investigation, Sahu was arrested on Sunday night. The girl’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC on Wednesday last. She also appeared before the Local Complaint Committee (LCC) on Saturday which directed Sahu to appear before it on Wednesday.

The complainant told mediapersons that she is happy with Sahu’s arrest and hoped that the court will give her justice. Meanwhile, the president of district unit of BJP Duryodhan Sahoo alleged that police had been shielding Sahu for more than six months as he is a senior leader and general secretary of the ruling party.
Refuting the allegation, his BJD counterpart Kishore Tarei said Sahu had resigned from the BJD general secretary post last year. “The Opposition is trying to link Sahu with BJD with an ulterior motive”, he said.

The Registrar of cooperative societies Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik has also issued a show cause to Sahu and asked him to explain within seven days why he will not be removed from office of member as well as president of the committee of management of KCCSL.

Sahu has been debarred from attending office and discharge duties under sub-section (8) of section 32 of the Odisha Cooperative Societies Act, 1962 till the matter is finalised. Vice-president of the co-ep society will act as in-charge president till the matter is decided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Penal Code Kendrapara Odisha Crimes Work Place Sexual Harassment
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp