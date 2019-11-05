Home States Odisha

Low pressure to bring rains towards weekend in Odisha

A special bulletin issued by regional meteorological office stated that the system is likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea is expected to become well marked by November 5 and move west-northwestwards, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. A special bulletin issued by regional meteorological office stated that the system is likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and move north-westwards.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at isolated places in coastal Odisha on November 8,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

Rainfall activity will increase from November 9 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Odisha during the period, he added. Director, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Chandra Sahu said the system might intensify further once Maha - the extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) over the Arabian Sea, weakens.

“The tropical storm, which is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, will be named Bulbul. A low-pressure area has developed over the north Andaman Sea. It is expected to move in west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal around November 5 or 6,” said private weather forecaster Skymet.

The sea surface temperatures are favourable and are around 29 degrees to 30 degree Celsius. Experts foresee that the weather system will be in deep sea for at least six days which will be enough for its intensification, Skymet added. “As of now, we expect this system to head towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, it added. While October cyclones head towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, November cyclones mostly strike Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Specifically, north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts are more prone to cyclones," the private weather forecaster added.

