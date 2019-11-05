Home States Odisha

Odisha man held for faking as police

Published: 05th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

On October 21, a Bangladeshi national carrying a fake passport was arrested while he was trying to board a flight to UK. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was apprehended for faking as a policeman and stealing two-wheeler of a youth under Kharavela Nagar police limits.

According to police, Somnath Khuntia of Cuttack waylaid Santosh Pradhan of Olatpur a few days back near an isolated place and asked him to produce his two-wheeler’s documents claiming to be a policeman in civil dress.

On failure to produce vehicle documents, Somnath threatened Santosh with action and decided to take him to police station. But, Santosh who was riding pillion doubted Somnath’s intention and confronted him near CRPF Square. When Santosh disembarked the two-wheeler and questioned Somnath about the location he was being taken to, the later fled with the vehicle.

Santosh had kept his three mobile phones inside the two-wheeler’s luggage box. On November 2, Somnath telephoned one of Santosh’s relatives after finding the number from the victim’s phone. He then asked Santosh to give him `5,000 and take his vehicle back. Santosh informed Kharavela Nagar police and a raid was conducted at Badambadi in Cuttack on November 3 when Somnath was nabbed.

Police said Somnath had already sold the two-wheeler to another person for Rs 10,500. “The accused attempted to con the victim again but was nabbed. The stolen vehicle has been recovered and a case under Section 419 and 420 of IPC registered,” police said.

